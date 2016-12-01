A Belgian judge charged two people with participation in a terrorist organisation and attempted murder, prosecutors said on Thursday, in connection with a machete attack on two policewomen claimed by Islamic State.

The attack by a 33-year-old Algerian man took place in August and police originally detained six suspects in the case.

The two charged were a 36-year-old woman, identified only as Sabrina Z, and a 37-year-old man, named as Farid L, prosecutors said. Their statement did not say how they were related to the attack.

On Wednesday, police detained six people following home searches in Charleroi, the city in southern Belgium where the attack took place. Three people were released and one person's detention was extended by 24 hours.

(Reporting by Marilyn Haigh; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Tom Heneghan)