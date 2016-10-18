BRUSSELS Belgian police said they detained a man who held about 15 people hostage in a supermarket on Tuesday evening in the Brussels suburb of Forest, adding that nobody was harmed.

Belgian public broadcaster RTBF said the man was armed with a knife. Another state broadcaster, VRT, said the incident might have been related to a failed robbery attempt.

It was not immediately clear if the man had surrendered or been overpowered.

There was no suggestion from police that the hostage-taker had Islamist links. Suicide attacks claimed by Islamic State killed 32 people in Brussels in March.

