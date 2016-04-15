LONDON British police said they had arrested five men on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism as part of an investigation which had involved Belgian and French authorities to address any threat to Britain after the Paris and Brussels attacks.

"The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led. There was no risk to the public at any time and there is no information to suggest an attack in the UK was being planned," Assistant Chief Constable Marcus Beale from West Midlands Police said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)