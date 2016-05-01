BRUSSELS Brussels airport is partially reopening its departure hall on Sunday, about six weeks after Islamic State suicide bombers killed 16 people there in blasts that gutted parts of the building.

The two attackers detonated suitcase bombs in the departure hall on March 22, before a third bomber blew himself up on a metro train in the city. In all, they killed 32 people.

From Monday, 111 check-in counters will be open in the airport departure hall and another 36 in a temporary buildings, according to the airport management company. This brings departure passenger capacity to at least 80 percent of that before the attacks, it said.

"The reopening is an important moment for the entire airport community and Belgium," said Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company.

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Pravin Char)