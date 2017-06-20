BRUSSELS, June 20 Belgian troops patrolling
Brussels Central Station "neutralised" a person after a small
explosion on Tuesday, a police spokesman said, adding that there
were no other casualties and the situation was under control.
He could not confirm media reports that the person had been
wearing an explosive vest and it was not clear whether the
person shot was still alive.
The station and the adjacent historic downtown area, packed
with tourists and locals on a hot summer evening, was partly
evacuated as police set up a security cordon, witnesses told
Belgian media.
The city has been on high alert for more than 18 months
since Brussels-based Islamic State militants carried out attacks
in Paris that killed 130 people there in November 2015 and later
bombed Brussels airport and the city's metro in March last year.
The police spokesman said: "There was an accident at Central
Station. There was an explosion around a person. That person was
neutralised by the soldiers that were on the scene.
"At the moment, the police are in numbers at the station and
everything is under control."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Jan Strupczewski; Editing
by Gareth Jones)