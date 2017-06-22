Car bomb in Syria's Idlib province kills 10 - war monitor
BEIRUT A car bomb killed 10 people in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, reported on Sunday.
BRUSSELS Belgian authorities investigating an attempted bomb attack on Brussels' Central Station released four people on Thursday whom they had detained after a series of house searches in the Belgian capital the previous day.
A judge had ordered four house searches in different Brussels districts, including the Molenbeek district where bomber Oussama Zariouh, late on Wednesday.
They were questioned until Thursday morning and then freed, federal prosecutors said in a statement.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
BEIRUT A car bomb killed 10 people in Syria's rebel-held Idlib province on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, reported on Sunday.
DUBAI Iranian authorities have rounded up at least 50 people suspected of links to militant groups in a Western province, a prosecutor said on Sunday, the latest in a wave of arrests following twin bomb and gun attacks in Tehran in early June.