* Much still unclear about masterminds
* Paris, Brussels attacks carried out by related cells
* Estimated 160 Belgians still in Syria
By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, March 21 A year after Islamic State
suicide bombers killed 32 people in Brussels, Belgian
authorities say much remains unclear about who ordered the
attacks, even if those who staged them are either dead or in
jail.
The March 22 bloodshed in Brussels hit Zaventem airport and
a metro train, coming four months after bombings and shootings
in Paris that killed 130 people. Both sets of attacks were
carried out by related cells of young Muslims, some of whom had
returned from fighting in Syria.
Since then, Belgium has remained on high alert as it tries
to curtail threats both at home and from militants who may
return from the Middle East.
"We will only have certainty when the situation in Syria and
Iraq is resolved," one senior official said of the inquiries
into the Brussels attacks. Those two countries have attracted
over 400 Belgians to join the ranks of Islamist militants,
according to a study by the Hague-based International Centre for
Counter-Terrorism.
That figure makes Belgium one of the biggest contributors to
foreign jihadists in the Middle East in proportion to its
population.
As the Belgian capital prepares to mark Wednesday's
anniversary with ceremonies timed to the moment the bombers
struck, authorities are still unsure just who in the IS group
organised and ordered the attacks, even though 59 people are in
custody and 60 on bail.
The most recent arrest was in January, of a man suspected of
providing forged identity papers to Khalid El Bakraoui, the
27-year-old suicide bomber who killed 16 people on a train at
the downtown Maelbeek metro station.
With soldiers still a permanent presence around Brussels'
transportation hubs, security officials told reporters in
briefings ahead of the anniversary that there was still a risk
that armed militants were still at large.
For Belgian security services, some communities can remain
hard to penetrate, such as the tight-knit Muslim neighbourhood
of Molenbeek where the prime suspect of the Paris attacks, Salah
Abdeslam, hid near his family home for four months. His arrest
triggered his associates to strike Brussels four days later.
Despite efforts to detect and discourage the influence of
violent Islamist ideas, young men who engaged in petty crime
remain vulnerable to it, officials said. But surveillance over
potential jihadists has intensified in the past year, they added
Only five Belgians were detected trying to leave for Syria
last year, with only one succeeding, officials said, marking a
contrast from the previous years.
That, however, has raised concerns, a senior security
official told reporters, since Islamic State appeared to be
issuing instructions to followers to "attack infidels at home".
Some 160 Belgian citizens remain in Syria, officials
estimate, but some 80 children have been born to them there,
creating fears of a new risk.
"These children could be tomorrow's danger," the official
said. "They've seen atrocities, they've been brainwashed. Some
of them already received military training. We really have to
work with them on their return."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Robert-Jan Bartunek;
Edited by Vin Shahrestani; @macdonaldrtr)