PARIS Nov 4 The Paris concert venue where Islamist militants killed nearly 100 people has enrolled rock star Sting for a concert to mark its reopening a year after the tragedy.

Sting, who headed up hit pop music band The Police before a long solo career, announced the news, saying on his website that the show would seek to honour those killed and the historic venue that is reopening after a year of renovation.

"In doing so we hope to respect the memory as well as the life affirming spirit of those who fell. We shall not forget them," said the 65-year-old singer, who added that proceeds from the Nov. 12 concert would go to charities catering to victims of the attacks of Nov 13, 2015.

In all, 130 people died a year ago when several groups of gunmen and suicide bombers attacked the perimeter of the Stade de France sports stadium, a string of Paris cafes and the Bataclan, where 90 people were killed during a concert.

Responsibility for the killings was claimed by the Islamic State group, which has called on its followers to attack France, which is bombing IS bases in Iraq and Syria. (Reporting By Brian Love;editing by John Irish)