PARIS, Sept 8 French police have arrested a
second couple in connection with a car found carrying seven gas
cylinders near Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, a judicial
official said on Thursday.
The couple were arrested on Wednesday evening and taken into
custody. Further details were not immediately available.
A first couple, aged 34 and 29, were arrested on a motorway
on Tuesday in southern France also in connection with the
incident on Saturday and remain in custody.
There was no detonating device present in the car, found on
a Seine riverside stretch called the Quai de Montebello, metres
from Notre-Dame, one of Paris's most popular attractions.
Documents with writing in Arabic were also found in the car.
More than 200 people have been killed in attacks by militant
Islamists in France over the past 18 months.
France remains on maximum alert after calls by the Islamic
State group for followers to attack the country, which is taking
part in bombing the militant group's bases in Iraq and Syria.
(Reporting by Marine Pennetier, Writing by Dominique Vidalon;
Editing by Nick Macfie)