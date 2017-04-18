BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
PARIS, April 18 Two men have been arrested in Marseille, southern France, on suspicion of planning an attack during the forthcoming presidential election, judicial and police sources said on Tuesday.
Police had been hunting the pair since the end of last week and they were arrested a few minutes apart in the southeastern port city, the police source said.
The police source added that one of the two had turned to radical Islam during a term in prison. A search of a rented apartment was continuing.
France goes to the polls to choose a new president on April 23, with a second round of voting due on May 7. More than 230 people have died in Islamist militant attacks in the country over the past two years.
(Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
CAIRO, May 27 Egypt launched a fresh round of air strikes over Libya on Saturday, Egyptian military sources and an eyewitness told Reuters, targeting militant camps it said were responsible for a shooting spree that killed dozens of Egyptian Christians.