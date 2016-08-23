(Adds European Commission and U.S. tech lobby comments)
PARIS Aug 23 France and Germany want to compel
operators of mobile messaging services to provide access to
encrypted content to terrorism investigations, after a series of
deadly attacks in both countries.
French intelligence services, on high alert since attackers
killed hundreds of civilians in Paris in November and in Nice in
July, are struggling to intercept messages from Islamist
militants.
Many of the groups now use encrypted messaging services
rather than mainstream social media, with Islamic State a big
user of such apps, investigators in several countries have said.
French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said the European
Commission should draft a law obliging operators to cooperate in
investigations of militants.
"If such legislation was adopted, this would allow us to
impose obligations at the European level on non-cooperative
operators," he told a joint conference with his German
counterpart in Paris.
The European Commission said it welcomed the Franco-German
initiatives. An existing online privacy framework is already
under review, it said.
"Security is a national competence, but creating the right
framework at EU level will help member states carry out their
duty to protect our citizens," spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud said.
Cazeneuve singled out an app operated by Telegram, which he
said did not cooperate with governments, adding that legislation
should target both EU and non-EU companies. A spokesman for
Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Telegram, founded by Russian Pavel Durov in 2013 and
incorporated in several jurisdictions, promotes itself as
ultra-secure, because it encrypts all data from the start of
transmission to the finish.
A number of other services, including Facebook Inc's
WhatsApp, say they have similar capabilities.
Cazeneuve's initiative, which he hinted at earlier this
month, has come under fire from privacy and digital experts, who
warned against opening "back doors" that would let governments
read content.
"How could we then prevent terrorists from creating their
own encrypted apps and as a consequence enjoy a higher level of
security than users who have nothing to hide," privacy advocates
wrote in a piece in the newspaper Le Monde on Monday. Among them
was the head of CNIL, France's privacy watchdog.
"Cracking down on encryption for the wider public would
therefore give a monopoly on its usage to organisations that
would abuse it."
A U.S.-based tech lobby group, CCIA, which represents
companies such as Facebook and Google, said it was worried about
the proposals.
"It is certainly understandable that some would respond to
recent tragedies with back doors and more government access,"
said Christian Borggreen, Europe director at CCIA. "But weakened
security ultimately leaves online systems more vulnerable to all
types of attacks from terrorists to hackers. This should be a
time to increase security - not weaken it."
France and Germany - where nerves are raw following a wave
of attacks on civilians this summer, including two claimed by
Islamic State - are also seeking closer links between the
continent's databases of personal information.
That would cover data on visas, potential militant threats
within the border-free Schengen area, refugees and airline
passengers, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said.
"We believe that after Brexit .... it's important to make
clear where Europe offers better solutions for our members than
if we carried out those solutions unilaterally - and that
includes the areas of internal and external security," he said.
(Reporting by Chine Labbe, Michel Rose in Paris, Andrea Shalal
in Berlin and Julia Fioretti in Brussels, editing by Larry King)