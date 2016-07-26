French President Francois Hollande (R) shakes hands with French firemen as he arrives after a hostage-taking at a church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, France, July 26, 2016. A priest was killed with a knife and another hostage seriously wounded in an attack on a church that... REUTERS/Boris Maslard/Pool - RTSJPSC

PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday the Islamist militant threat to France and Europe has never been so severe as now, after two assailants loyal to Islamic State attacked a church and slit the throat of an elderly priest.

In a brief televised address, he said the war against Islamist militancy both abroad and at home would be long.

"In the face of this threat that has never been greater in France and Europe, the government is absolutely determined (to defeat) terrorism," Hollande said.

(Reporting by Richard Lough and Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark Heinrich)