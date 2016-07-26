Idea Cellular posts second straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday the Islamist militant threat to France and Europe has never been so severe as now, after two assailants loyal to Islamic State attacked a church and slit the throat of an elderly priest.
In a brief televised address, he said the war against Islamist militancy both abroad and at home would be long.
"In the face of this threat that has never been greater in France and Europe, the government is absolutely determined (to defeat) terrorism," Hollande said.
(Reporting by Richard Lough and Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark Heinrich)
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
SINGAPORE Some hospitals, schools and universities in Asia were hit by a global cyber attack which infected tens of thousands of computers in Europe and the United States, but officials and researchers said the extent of any damage may not yet be known.