Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
PARIS French authorities put four members of a family in police custody on Wednesday as part of a preliminary investigation in connection with a plot to carry out an attack, a judicial source said.
The four were arrested in the Clichy-sous-Bois suburb, east of the capital.
Bomb-making materials, including acetone and sulphuric acid, which can be used to make explosives, were found in a building in the neighbourhood in January.
DNA traces from the objects led police to the suspects, who were arrested on Tuesday, the source said.
France is under heightened alert following a spate of attacks by Islamist militants in several cities that has killed around 230 people since January 2015.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.