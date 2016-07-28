PARIS, July 28 Police have identified the second
assailant who attacked a church in northern France this week as
a 19-year-old known to security services as suspected of having
Islamist militant links, sources said on Thursday.
Police identified the man as Abdel-Malik Nabil Petitjean
from a town in eastern France on the border with Germany, a
judicial source told Reuters.
Security services had in June opened a special file on
Petitjean for becoming radicalised, a police source said
separately. The government has said there are about 10,500 such
people in France.
Petitjean and an already identified accomplice, Adel
Kermiche, took hostages at a church in Normandy on Tuesday
before slitting the threat of an elderly priest at the altar.
(Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing by Leigh Thomas)