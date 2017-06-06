French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb talks to journalists at the scene of a shooting incident near the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French police stand at the scene of a shooting incident near the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS An attacker at Paris Notre Dame cathedral carrying an Algerian student card shouted "this is for Syria" when he smashed with a hammer one of three police officers, French interior minister Gerard Collomb said on Tuesday.

"A man came behind these police officers and, armed with a hammer, started hitting one of them. His colleagues reacted with composure...and fired," Collomb told reporters near the cathedral in central Paris.

Collomb added that the injured attacked was being treated in hospital and seemed to have acted alone.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Michel Rose)