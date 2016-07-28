PARIS, July 28 Demand for air travel to France
and Nice, the country's second most popular destination after
Paris, has dropped again after an attacker killed 84 people in
the city on the French Riviera on July 14, according to travel
data analysis company ForwardKeys.
France's tourism industry had yet to fully recover from
assaults in Paris in January and November last year, which were
also claimed by Islamic State, when Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel
drove a truck into a crowd of revellers on Nice's Promenade des
Anglais.
Daily net international bookings to Nice for future
arrivals, combining cancellations of previous bookings and a
decline in new bookings, dropped by 57 percent in the period
July 15-23, compared with the previous year, ForwardKeys said on
Thursday.
ForwardKeys said flight bookings for travel in August and
September were already down before the July attack but have
since taken another knock.
Bookings for travel to Nice for August and September were
down 14 percent compared with last year before July 14, but are
now down 19 percent, while bookings for France as a whole are
down 20 percent, compared with a drop of 16 percent before July
14.
"Ever since the Charlie Hebdo attack last January, France
has been suffering from a reduction in tourism confidence and
just as bookings started to recover, another attack has taken
place," ForwardKeys co-founder and CEO Olivier Jager said in a
statement.
Air France-KLM on Wednesday raised concerns over
the attractiveness of France as a destination, saying the
attacks were hurting demand from travellers from Japan, China
and the United States.
Analysts will also be watching quarterly earnings from
Groupe ADP, which runs Charles de Gaulle and Orly
airports in Paris, later today for the effects of lower travel
demand on results.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Adrian Croft)