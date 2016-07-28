PARIS, July 28 Islamic State's affiliated news
agency AMAQ on Thursday released a video purportedly showing one
of the two men who attacked a church in northern France this
week urging all Muslims to destroy the country.
In the pre-recorded video, Abdel-Malik Nabir Petitjean,
formally identified as one of the men who killed a priest in the
attack before being shot dead by police, addresses President
Francois Hollande and Prime Minister Manuel Valls directly.
"The times have changed. You will suffer what our brothers
and sisters are suffering. We are going to destroy your
country," the man AMAQ alleges is Petitjean says in the
recording.
"Brothers go out with a knife, whatever is needed, attack
them, kill them en masse," he says, calling on Muslims to attack
allies of the international coalition forces fighting Islamist
militants in Syria.
Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the
video.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Louise Ireland)