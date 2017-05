BERLIN German federal police have arrested a 19-year-old Algerian refugee who had fled a psychiatric facility on Wednesday yelling, "I'll blow you up," a police statement said early on Thursday.

The man was arrested at the Bremen main train station after an hours-long manhunt that prompted the evacuation of a Bremen shopping centre, according to police in the neighbouring state of Lower Saxony, who spearheaded the search for the man.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)