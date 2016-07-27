BERLIN An explosion went off around 200 metres (220 yards) from a reception centre for migrants in a town close to Nuremberg on Wednesday, German broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk said, adding that it was not yet known whether there were any casualties.

The broadcaster said on its website that a suitcase filled with aerosols was detonated in Zirndorf, saying it was not known who was behind the explosion. It had earlier reported that the explosion took place near a migration office.

Bayerischer Rundfunk cited police as saying witnesses had reported hearing a loud bang before finding a burning suitcase in an allotment garden.

Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Television images showed police standing near a partially destroyed suitcase lying in a small alley.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin, Paul Carrel and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Richard Balmforth)