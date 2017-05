LONDON Britain's Foreign Office said on Friday it was "urgently investigating" shootings in the southern German city of Munich.

Munich police said gunmen went on a shooting rampage in a shopping centre, killing and wounding many people. The police also reported eyewitness accounts of shooting in two other areas of Munich. [nL8N1A84XA]

"We are urgently investigating an incident in Munich and stand ready to provide assistance to British Nationals," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Jemima Kelly)