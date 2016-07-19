(Corrects paragraph 15 to show name of town is Heidingsfeld,
not Heiligenfeld)
* Afghan refugee attacked passengers with axe, knife
* Too early to say he was an Islamist - ministerOne
* One injured passenger in critical condition
By Jens Hack
MUNICH, July 19 Police found a hand-painted
Islamic State flag and a text written partly in Pashto in the
room of a young Afghan refugee who attacked passengers on a
train in southern Germany with an axe, a state minister said on
Tuesday.
Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said it was too
early to say whether the youth was a member of Islamic State or
any other militant group. Islamic State claimed responsibility
for the attack, according to its Amaq news agency.
"We are aware of the claim of responsibility by Islamic
State, but...the investigation has not produced any evidence
thus far that would indicate this young man was part of an
Islamist network," Herrmann told a news conference.
The 17-year-old severely wounded four Hong Kong residents,
one of whom remains in a critical condition, on the train late
on Monday, and then injured a local woman after fleeing before
police shot him dead.
The attack took place days after a Tunisian delivery man
ploughed a truck into crowds of Bastille Day revelers in the
southern French city of Nice, killing 84. Islamic State has also
claimed responsibility for that incident.
The case is likely to deepen worries about so-called "lone
wolf" attacks in Europe and could put political pressure on
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has welcomed hundreds of
thousands of migrants to Germany over the past year.
A leader of the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD)
said Merkel and her supporters were to blame for the dangerous
security situation because their "welcoming policies had brought
too many young, uneducated and radical Muslim men to Germany".
MOTIVES
Herrmann said people who knew the attacker had described him
as a "quiet and balanced person who went to the mosque for
important holidays, but wasn't necessarily there every week."
"He was described as a devout Muslim, but not in any way one
who was a radical or fanatic," Herrmann added.
At least one witness reported that the attacker, who had
been living with a foster family in the nearby town of
Ochsenfurt, had shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest).
Herrmann told Reuters TV that a hand-painted IS flag was
found among his belongings when police searched his home, as
well as a text that included references to Islam and the "need
to resist", according to an initial translation from the Afghan
language of Pashto.
He said the text was subject to interpretation, and stressed
that the attack was no reason to cast suspicion on other
refugees or for Germans to stop living their lives normally.
"Some things clearly point to an Islamist background, but
there is no evidence at this point connecting him to any other
individuals, or indicating whether he radicalised himself,"
Herrmann said. "That must all still be investigated."
He started attacking his passengers with an axe and a knife
around 9 p.m. local time as the train was approaching its last
stop, the Bavarian city of Wuerzburg, Herrmann said.
The attacker, who came to Germany as an unaccompanied minor
two years ago, fled into the town of Heidingsfeld after the
emergency brake was pulled. He was pursued by a police unit and
shot dead after attacking a woman and trying to assault the
police officers, Herrmann said.
Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying condemned the attack, which
he said injured four of five members of a Hong Kong family that
was on holiday in Germany. Herrmann said the family had visited
the medieval town of Rothenburg ob der Tauber before the attack.
Leung's office said Hong Kong and Chinese officials were in
touch with the German embassy to follow up on the case, and
representatives were en route to visit the family.
Unlike neighbours France and Belgium, Germany has not been
the victim of a major attack by Islamic militants in recent
years, although security officials say they have thwarted a
large number of plots.
Germany welcomed about 1 million migrants in 2015, including
thousands of unaccompanied minors. Many were fleeing war in
Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Noah Barkin, Andrea Shalal,
Caroline Copley, Michelle Martin and Gernot Heller, and Jens
Hack in Munich and Reuters TV; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing
by Angus MacSwan)