ST. QUIRIN, Germany, July 26 Germans are full of
fear and need answers from their politicians after four violent
attacks in less than a week, two of which have been linked to
Islamistic terrorism, Bavarian state premier Horst Seehofer said
on Tuesday.
"We need more security in Germany," Seehofer, leader of
Bavaria's conservative Christian Social Union party, told a news
conference, urging the federal government to take decisive
action to improve security after the attacks.
"People are riled up, full of fear, and that is completely
understandable. They need reliable answers from politicians and
not endless debates and justifications," he said/
(Reporting by Joern Poltz and Andrea Shalal; editing by Erik
Kirschbaum)