A cameraman films at the scene where a man was shot dead by the police after attacking passengers on a train with an axe near the city of Wuerzburg, Germany July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN A hand-drawn Islamic State flag was found in the room of the 17-year-old Afghan refugee who attacked passengers on a train in southern Germany before being shot dead by police, the interior minister for the state of Bavaria said on Tuesday.

Speaking on German public television, Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said it was too early to speculate about the motives of the attacker, who had wielded an axe and a knife, and whether he was a member of an Islamist group or had become self-radicalised in recent times.

Herrmann said two of those injured in the attacks were in a critical condition. Several of the injured included members of a Chinese family, he said, without giving any further details.

