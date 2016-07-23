India finalises tax rates for goods and services
NEW DELHI India on Thursday finalised tax rates that will apply to different goods and services under a new sales tax which New Delhi aims to roll out from July 1.
PARIS A deadly shooting in Munich was a "disgusting terrorist attack" aimed at stirring up fear in Germany after France was targeted last week, French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday.
An 18-year-old German-Iranian gunman shot dead at least nine people on Friday by opening fire in a busy Munich shopping mall, but the city's police have said it was too early to say whether it was a terrorist attack.
"The terrorist attack that struck Munich killing many people is a disgusting act that aims to foment fear in Germany after other European countries," Hollande said in a statement.
"Germany will resist, it can count on France's friendship and cooperation," he said, adding that he would speak with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday morning.
NEW DELHI An metal footbridge over the Zuari river in Goa collapsed late on Thursday evening, killing several people who had gathered on the bridge after an alleged suicide attempt, local police said.