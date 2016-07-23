French President Francois Hollande visits an exhibition during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the energy transition law, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool

PARIS A deadly shooting in Munich was a "disgusting terrorist attack" aimed at stirring up fear in Germany after France was targeted last week, French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday.

An 18-year-old German-Iranian gunman shot dead at least nine people on Friday by opening fire in a busy Munich shopping mall, but the city's police have said it was too early to say whether it was a terrorist attack.

"The terrorist attack that struck Munich killing many people is a disgusting act that aims to foment fear in Germany after other European countries," Hollande said in a statement.

"Germany will resist, it can count on France's friendship and cooperation," he said, adding that he would speak with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday morning.

