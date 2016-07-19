(Updates with detail on attacker, video, reaction)
* Afghan refugee attacked passengers with axe, knife
* Two injured passengers in critical condition
* Attacker appeared to have hand-painted an IS flag
* IS posts video with man it says is the Afghan refugee
* Man in video vows "I will slaughter you in your houses"
By Jens Hack
MUNICH, July 19 A young Afghan who attacked
passengers on a train in Bavaria with an axe had entered Germany
last summer with a wave of migrants, officials said on Tuesday,
raising more questions about Chancellor Angela Merkel's
open-door refugee policy.
The 17-year-old, who a witness said shouted "Allahu Akbar"
(God is Great) during the attack, severely wounded four Hong
Kong residents on the train late on Monday, then injured a local
woman after fleeing, before police shot him dead.
The case is likely to deepen worries about so-called "lone
wolf" attacks in Europe and could put political pressure on
Merkel, who has welcomed hundreds of thousands of migrants to
Germany over the past year.
The attacker came to Germany as an unaccompanied minor and
was registered as a refugee on June 30 last year in Passau,
officials said. Germany welcomed about 1 million migrants in
2015, many fleeing war in Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq.
"In the minds of many people, his arrival is directly linked
to Merkel and her liberal refugee policies," said Frank Decker,
political scientist at Bonn University.
The attack took place days after a Tunisian delivery man
ploughed a truck into crowds of Bastille Day revelers in the
southern French city of Nice, killing 84. Islamic State has also
claimed responsibility for that incident.
Public support for Merkel has risen since Britain voted on
June 23 to leave the European Union, helping reverse a fall in
her popularity caused by the refugee crisis. Decker
said a Nice-style attack here could quickly end those gains.
"It would boost those who have called Merkel's policies a
mistake," he said. "Merkel would be blamed."
Unlike neighbours France and Belgium, Germany has not been
the victim of a major attack by Islamic militants in recent
years, although security officials say they have thwarted a
large number of plots.
A leader of the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD)
said Merkel and her supporters were to blame for the dangerous
security situation because their "welcoming policies had brought
too many young, uneducated and radical Muslim men to Germany".
Imam Arbab Ahmad, whose mosque in Wuerzburg lies about 12
kilometres (7.5 miles) from the scene of the attack, said he
feared a backlash against Muslims after the attack.
"I am anxious," he said. "It was a totally inhumane attack
on innocent people. Every human being should condemn it, not
just Muslims."
Police found a hand-painted Islamic State flag in the
refugee's room at his foster family's home, along with a letter
he appeared to have written to his father, which officials said
read: "And now pray for me that I can get revenge on these
non-believers, pray for me that I go to heaven."
SUICIDE VIDEO
Islamic State posted a video in which a man whom it
identifies as the Afghan refugee vows to carry out a suicide
mission and urges other Muslims to do the same.
In the two minute and 20 second video, entitled "Germany -
Video of the Islamic State Soldier Muhammad Riyad Who Carried
out the Wuerzburg Attack", a young man wields a small knife,
which he says he will use to slaughter infidels and avenge the
deaths of men, women and children in Muslim countries.
"I will carry out a suicide operation in Germany," the young
man says in the video. "I will slaughter you in your houses."
German officials were checking if the man in the video was
in fact the train attacker. They have not released his name
publicly, because he was a minor. They have said he was not on
any of the intelligence services watch lists.
Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack,
according to its Amaq news agency. But Erik
Ohlenschlager, public prosecutor in Bamberg, said there was no
evidence the attacker had been in contact with Islamic State,
though he said the IS flag the young man appeared to have
painted suggested he had developed a sympathy for the group.
Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said people who
knew the attacker had described him as a "quiet and balanced
person who went to the mosque for important holidays, but wasn't
necessarily there every week.
"He was described as a devout Muslim, but not in any way one
who was a radical or fanatic," Herrmann added.
The young man started attacking his passengers with an axe
and a knife around 9 p.m. local time as the train was
approaching its last stop, the Bavarian city of Wuerzburg,
Herrmann said.
Ohlenschlager said the attacker, who had learned on Saturday
that a friend of his had died in Afghanistan, struck his victims
with full force in the body and head, adding: "The injuries are
very bad". Two victims were in a critical condition.
After a passenger pulled the train's emergency brake, the
attacker fled and struck in the face a woman who was walking her
dog. He was pursued by a police unit who shot him dead.
(Additional reporting by Michael Nienaber, Noah Barkin, Andrea
Shalal, Caroline Copley, Michelle Martin, Joseph Nasr and Gernot
Heller, and Reuters TV; Writing by Andrea Shalal and Paul
Carrel; Editing by Angus MacSwan, Larry King)