BERLIN, July 27 A Syrian asylum seeker who blew
himself up in the southern German town of Ansbach on Sunday was
influenced by an unknown person in a chat conversation on his
mobile phone, Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said
on Wednesday.
"It's possible to deduce that another person wherever they
were at the time of the call, of the chat, significantly
influenced how the attacker acted," Herrmann said on the
sidelines of a meeting of the Bavarian cabinet.
"The chat ended directly before the attack," he added.
The 27-year-old Syrian, who had arrived in Germany two years
ago, set off explosives in his rucksack on Sunday outside a
musical festival in Ansbach, a town of 40,000 people southwest
of Nuremberg, killing himself and injuring 15 people.
Police are trying to find out whether the attacker had help
making the bomb and whether it exploded prematurely, which could
suggest he wanted to kill as many people as possible.
"There are indications that the attacker did not want to
ignite the bomb at this moment," a spokesman for the Bavarian
Interior Ministry said.
The attack on Sunday was the fourth act of violence by men
of Middle Eastern or Asian origin against German civilians in a
week and is likely to fuel growing unease about Chancellor
Angela Merkel's open-door refugee policy.
More than a million migrants entered Germany over the past
year, many fleeing war in Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq.
Investigators found a video on the Ansbach bomber's mobile
phone in which he pledged allegiance to militant group Islamic
State, which later claimed responsibility for the bombing.
On searching his room, Nuremberg police found diesel,
hydrochloric acid, alcohol, batteries, paint thinner and pebbles
-- the same materials used in the bomb -- and computer images
and film clips linked to Islamic State.
(Reporting by Reuters TV and Joern Poltz; Writing by Caroline
Copley; Editing by Catherine Evans)