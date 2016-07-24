BERLIN A 21-year-old Syrian refugee killed a woman with a machete and injured two other people on Sunday before being arrested in the southern German city of Reutlingen, a police spokesman said.

The asylum-seeking Syrian man had been involved in previous incidents causing injuries to other people, he said. The spokesman had no immediate information on when the man arrived in Germany, or when the previous incidents took place.

The assailant was apparently acting alone, the police official said. "There is no danger to anyone else at this time," he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Mark Heinrich)