MUNICH, July 25 A 16-year-old Afghan youth who
was arrested on Sunday had been in contact via WhatsApp with an
18-year-old gunman who killed nine people in Munich on Friday
and met him just before the attack, the Bavarian public
prosecutor said on Monday.
"This (WhatsApp) chat and questioning as a suspect has shown
that the Afghan met the gunman directly before the gun attack at
what was later the scene of the crime," senior public prosecutor
Thomas Steinkraus-Koch told a news conference in Munich.
The WhatsApp chat also showed the Afghan knew the attacker
was in possession of a Glock 17 firearm, Steinkraus-Koch said,
adding that the two teenagers got to know each other in the
summer of last year when undergoing psychiatric care.
