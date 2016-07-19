BERLIN, July 19 Germany's rail operator will study Monday's train attack in southern Germany as part of a broader effort to expand security, including installing more cameras at railway stations and on trains.

Deutsche Bahn said it had created a security task force several weeks ago that was working urgently to better protect customers and staff. It would draw lessons from Monday's attack, in which an axe-wielding refugee severely injured five people.

The attack prompted politicians and unions to call for greater video surveillance and increased security measures at train stations across Germany, much as Britain has built up a huge network of cameras in public spaces in recent years.

Rainer Wendt, chairman of the German police union, told the Osnabruecker Zeitung newspaper that it would be impossible to monitor all trains traveling in Germany. But the rail system could optimise the equipment and number of its security personnel, he said.

He also called for installation of more video cameras at rail stations to act as a deterrent and aid in investigations.

Germans tend to be sceptical of surveillance due to the history of the Nazi Gestapo and East German Stasi secret police.

The Deutsche Bahn spokesman said 5,000 police officers and 3,700 security officers were at work around the country to ensure the safety of the railway system, and investments were continuing to improve security.

"With 40,000 train trips and over 7 million travelers in Germany alone, no one can responsibly guarantee a 100 percent security rate, despite all of our best efforts," the spokesman said.

