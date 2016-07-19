BERLIN, July 19 Germany's rail operator will
study Monday's train attack in southern Germany as part of a
broader effort to expand security, including installing more
cameras at railway stations and on trains.
Deutsche Bahn said it had created a security task force
several weeks ago that was working urgently to better protect
customers and staff. It would draw lessons from Monday's attack,
in which an axe-wielding refugee severely injured five
people.
The attack prompted politicians and unions to call for
greater video surveillance and increased security measures at
train stations across Germany, much as Britain has built up a
huge network of cameras in public spaces in recent years.
Rainer Wendt, chairman of the German police union, told the
Osnabruecker Zeitung newspaper that it would be impossible to
monitor all trains traveling in Germany. But the rail system
could optimise the equipment and number of its security
personnel, he said.
He also called for installation of more video cameras at
rail stations to act as a deterrent and aid in investigations.
Germans tend to be sceptical of surveillance due to the
history of the Nazi Gestapo and East German Stasi secret police.
The Deutsche Bahn spokesman said 5,000 police officers and
3,700 security officers were at work around the country to
ensure the safety of the railway system, and investments were
continuing to improve security.
"With 40,000 train trips and over 7 million travelers in
Germany alone, no one can responsibly guarantee a 100 percent
security rate, despite all of our best efforts," the spokesman
said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)