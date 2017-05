A general view shows the streets of Ansbach after an explosion, Germany, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN The danger of attacks in Germany remains high, an interior ministry spokesman said on Monday after a spate of four attacks over the last week that have left 10 people dead and 34 injured.

"The danger of attack has been high for a long time and remains high," Interior Ministry spokesman Tobias Plate told a regular government news conference.

