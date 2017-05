BERLIN Police in Bremen, Germany confirmed the evacuation of a local shopping centre on Wednesday and said they were searching for a 19-year-old Algerian man who fled a psychiatric facility earlier in the day, but said it was "not an anti-terror operation".

"There is no evidence of any danger and this is not an anti-terrorism operation," a police spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said the mall had been cleared of people and that the suspect was at large.

