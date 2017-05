MUNICH Six people have been killed and many wounded in the shooting at a shopping mall in southern Germany on Friday and the gunmen are still at large, a police spokesman said.

"We are telling the people of Munich there are shooters on the run who are dangerous," a spokesman told reporters, adding that the police were looking for three perpetrators.

"We are urging people to stay indoors."

(Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Angus MacSwan)