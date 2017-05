German emergency services workers work in the area where a man with an axe attacked passengers on a train near the city of Wuerzburg, Germany early July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Two of the five victims of a young Afghan refugee who used a knife and axe to attack passengers on a train in southern Germany are in a critical condition, police in the town of Wuerzburg said on Tuesday.

"We have several badly wounded from the attack - five altogether - of which two victims are in a life-threatening condition," a police official said.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Paul Carrel)