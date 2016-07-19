Cameramen film at the scene where a man was shot dead by the police after attacking passengers on a train with an axe near the city of Wuerzburg, Germany July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

CAIRO Islamic State posted a video on Tuesday in which a man whom it identifies as the Afghan refugee who attacked passengers with an axe on a train in Germany vows to carry out a suicide mission and urges other Muslims to do the same.

In the two minute and 20 second video, entitled "Germany – Video of the Islamic State Soldier Muhammad Riyad Who Carried out the Wuerzburg Attack", a young man wields a small knife, which he says he will use to slaughter infidels and avenge the deaths of men, women and children in Muslim countries.

It was not immediately possible to verify that the man in the video was the train attacker. The video was posted by Islamic State's news agency, Amaq.

(Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Amina Ismail; Editing by Kevin Liffey)