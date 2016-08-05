Police officers stand near a forensics tent after a knife attack in Russell Square in London, Britain August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A 19-year-old man was charged on Friday with the murder of a 64-year-old U.S. woman in a knife attack that wounded five others in Central London on Wednesday, London Metropolitan Police said.

The man, Zakaria Bulham, was also charged with five counts of attempted murder in relation to the individuals injured in the attack, police said.

Bulham, a Norwegian man of Somali origin, began attacking people on Wednesday evening in Russell Square, a park near the site of a 2005 suicide bombing. He was arrested on the same day.

At the time, police said there was no evidence the attack was terrorism related. The police statement on Friday did not mention any suspected reason behind the rampage.

Bulham will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday, police said.

Earlier in August, a man who attacked passengers at a London underground train station in December was jailed for life.

