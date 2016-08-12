AMSTERDAM Aug 12 Security measures in and
around Amsterdam's Schiphol airport have been extended again,
probably to last throughout the holiday season, and will include
soldiers helping border police check cars and trains.
Extra security around Schiphol started on July 30, although
the Netherlands' Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism
has kept the nation's threat level at "substantial", one notch
below the highest level of alertness for possible attacks.
Officials declined to elaborate on the nature of the threat,
which they have described as a "signal" or "indication."
"We still cannot elaborate on the nature of the information
that we have," Adam Elzakalai, the mayor of Haarlemmermeer, the
municipality which oversees Schiphol, said.
He said he understood public frustration over the secrecy
but it was "necessary to protect our sources and preserve our
informational advantage".
Travellers to the airport are advised to expect delays of
about half an hour.
After attacks by Islamist militants in France, Belgium and
Germany, the Netherlands is considered a potential target,
because it supports U.S.-led military operations against the
Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Louise Ireland)