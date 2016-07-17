(Changes source in headline)

NICE, France, July 17 Police arrested a man and a woman on Sunday morning in connection with the truck attack that killed at least 84 people celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice, a judiciary source said.

The 31 year-old Tunisian killer, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, drove at the crowd in the Riviera city on Thursday night, zig-zagging along the seafront Promenade des Anglais for two kilometres as a fireworks display marking the French national day ended, until police eventually shot him dead. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Heavens)