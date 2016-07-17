(Changes source in headline)
NICE, France, July 17 Police arrested a man and
a woman on Sunday morning in connection with the truck attack
that killed at least 84 people celebrating Bastille Day in the
French city of Nice, a judiciary source said.
The 31 year-old Tunisian killer, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel,
drove at the crowd in the Riviera city on Thursday night,
zig-zagging along the seafront Promenade des Anglais for two
kilometres as a fireworks display marking the French national
day ended, until police eventually shot him dead.
