An israeli couple watches the Tel Aviv city hall as it is lit up in the colors of the French flag in tribute to the attack victims of Nice, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 16, 2016, to attend a defence meeting two day after the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A man covered with a towel is apprehended by French police as the investigation continues two days after an attack by the driver of a heavy truck who ran into a crowd on Bastille Day killing scores and injuring as many on the Promenade des Anglais, in Nice, France, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A man cycles past a bouquet of flowers, stuffed toys and a French flag placed in tribute to victims, two days after an attack by the driver of a heavy truck who ran into a crowd on Bastille Day killing scores and injuring as many on the Promenade des Anglais, in Nice, France, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A tow truck removes the heavy truck with its windscreen covered with bullet impacts that ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores who were celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

CAIRO Islamic State claimed responsibility on Saturday for the deadly attack in the Riviera city of Nice on Thursday that killed at least 84 people.

"The person who carried out the operation in Nice, France, to run down people was one of the soldiers of Islamic State," the news agency Amaq, which supports Islamic State, said via its Telegram account.

"He carried out the operation in response to calls to target nationals of states that are part of the coalition fighting Islamic State," the statement said.

