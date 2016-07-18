A general view shows the Promenade des Anglais after a minute of silence on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack along the Promenade des Anglais on Bastille Day that killed scores and injured as many in Nice, France, July 18, 2016.... REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

BARI, Italy Italian counter-terror officials are investigating a Tunisian living in the southern city of Bari who spoke to Nice attacker Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel hours before he killed 84 people, investigative sources said on Monday.

The man spoke with Bouhlel, who was also Tunisian, by telephone just hours before the delivery man ran down revellers at a Bastille Day celebration in Nice on Thursday with a 19-tonne refrigerator truck, sources said.

Italy's anti-terror police and magistrates opened the probe at the request of French authorities, who had Bouhlel's phone records, the sources said.

The two men had spoken several times in recent weeks, the sources said without giving further details.

Three people close to Bouhlel were arrested in Nice on Sunday. Four others arrested previously were still being held.

Islamic State has claimed the attack, calling Bouhlel one of its soldiers, but authorities have yet to produce evidence that the 31-year-old, who was shot dead by police, had any actual links to the militant group.

