By Johnny Cotton and Michel Bernouin
NICE, France, July 18 The Bastille Day killer
drove his truck up a low kerb and onto the Nice waterfront to
get at his victims, using an apparently easy and unblocked route
that delivery drivers take daily, according to witnesses and the
French government's account.
The ease with which Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel reached the
pedestrianised Promenade des Anglais, where he killed 84 people
by driving the rented white truck into a crowd on Thursday, has
become a focus for criticism of security arrangements at the
event.
The mass killing, claimed by Islamic State, was the third in
France since January 2015. The nation has lived under a state of
emergency since November, when 130 people were killed in Paris.
Although the government says it has thwarted 16 other
attacks, it is under severe pressure to show that security at
the Riviera city's July 14 fireworks festival was as good as it
could have been.
The truck the 31-year-old Tunisian delivery man drove
weighed 6 tonnes unladen and 19 tonnes with a full load,
according to vehicle experts. It was likely to have been about
2.5 metres wide.
Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Saturday that
the truck breached the security cordon "in a violent manner".
"Police vehicles made reaching the Promenade des Anglais
impossible, and it was via the pavement, and in a very violent
manner, that this truck managed to get through and the driver to
commit his crime," Cazeneuve told reporters on Saturday in a
prepared statement.
But the kerb is low at the point where Bouhlel left the
road, suggesting that all he had to do to avoid the blockade was
veer seawards and mount the promenade.
Alieva Aysel, who lives nearby and saw Bouhlel begin his
rampage, said vans went that way all the time.
"There are places along the pavement where you can get up
with a truck, even during the day there are trucks in the
morning delivering drinks, ice creams and things for the
restaurants on the beach ... like here for example," she said,
indicating the spot in question.
The local Nice prefecture declined to respond to Reuters
questions about how, or whether, the promenade was protected
from rogue vehicles.
In his statement on Saturday, Cazeneuve also described the
way Bouhlel ran down the revellers as a "new kind of attack" on
the basis that the killer was not heavily armed and did not use
explosives.
But the use of vehicles as a weapon is common in the Middle
East, and not new in western countries.
In 2006, Mohammed Taheri-azar, an American-Iranian, drove an
SUV into an area crowded with students at the University of
North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
The following year, attackers rammed a vehicle into Glasgow
airport in Scotland. In 2013 Islamist militants in London ran
over soldier Lee Rigby in a car before hacking him to death, and
in September 2014, Islamic State spokesman Abu Mohammed
al-Adnani issued a public statement urging followers to use
vehicles as weapons.
Christian Estrosi, president of the wider Riviera region and
a security hardliner, has accused the government of failing in
Nice, saying there were not enough police officers. Prime
Minister Manuel Valls said there were no failures.
A security services expert, who currently works outside
France and did not want to give his name, said security
officials had "lacked imagination".
"It would have been easy to use police cars or even rubbish
skips (to block access), with the possibility of removing them
should there be a need to allow an ambulance to pass," he said.
