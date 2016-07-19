(Repeats story published late on Monday)
By Richard Lough and Sophie Sassard
NICE, France, July 18 In the poor Nice suburb of
Ariane, many Muslims feel their community is being unfairly
blamed for the Bastille Day attack that killed 84 people, and
fear discrimination and social divisions will grow in its wake.
Islamic State claimed the attack and hailed Tunisian-born
Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, who drove a truck through a crowd of
revellers on the French city's sea-front promenade last
Thursday, as one if its soldiers.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls said at the weekend that the
31-year-old attacker had been "radicalised very quickly". The
Paris prosecutor said on Monday that, while there was no
evidence that he had direct links to Islamic State, he had
recently developed an interest in radical Islam.
In Ariane, a district with a big Muslim population a few
kilometres from the Abbatoirs neighbourhood where Bouhlel lived,
the imam of the local Al Fourkane mosque said radical groups
preyed on the weak, and cautioned against focusing on the
killer's faith.
"Because the weak are being exploited doesn't mean that we
should come down hard on their religion. Quite the opposite. We
should be uniting together and defending the country," said
Boubekeur Bekri, adding that "a crime is a crime" regardless of
faith.
Bouhlel left Tunisia in 2005. His family have painted a
picture of a man who suffered "psychiatric troubles" and was
prone to depression and violent outbursts. He had several
run-ins with the law, including a conviction in March this year
for hurling a wooden pallet in a road rage incident.
Relatives and friends of Bouhlel also described a man who at
least until recently drank heavily, smoked marijuana and
womanised - behaviour at odds with a devout Muslim life.
Elabed Lofti, the imam for Antibes and Juan-Les-Pins, is
among Muslim leaders in southeastern France who have distanced
their community from the attacker.
"The guy didn't observe Ramadan, the minimum to be
considered a good Muslim," he said, referring to the Muslim
fasting month that ended late June.
France is home to Europe's largest Muslim minority. In a
sign of the growing feeling of alienation among many Muslims in
Ariane and elsewhere, Younis, a roof-builder born to Moroccan
immigrants, said the whole community was blamed "every time
something happens in France, in Europe".
"Once the problem was racial discrimination, now it's
religious discrimination," said Younis, who declined to give his
surname, sitting at the entrance to a dreary eight-storey block
of flats opposite the suburb's small mosque.
RECRUITS
For decades Nice, better known for the super-yachts that
anchor in its cobalt blue waters and palm-fringed boulevards,
has been a gateway for waves of immigrants arriving from
France's former colonies such as Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria.
It has also produced the largest contingent of French
militants waging jihad in Syria, with about one in 10
originating from the Mediterranean city.
Islamic State has lost much territory in Iraq and Syria this
year and some officials fear it may be calling on adherents to
conduct high-visibility attacks.
Regardless of whether Bouhlel is proven to have direct links
to Islamic State, his profile chimes with the findings of a
recent Europol study of foreign militant recruits.
The study showed that about four in every five Islamic State
recruits have criminal records, while some 20 percent were
diagnosed with mental health issues.
Psychologist Brigitte Juy counsels Muslim youths who feel
marginalised and angry at French society and may be vulnerable
to militant recruiters and others who have been exposed to
hardline Islamic ideology, including some who have returned from
Syria.
Juy said accounts of Bouhlel's character by relatives and
neighbours reported in the media appeared to portray an unstable
character who felt isolated and was susceptible to violent
outbursts. In this sense, she said, Bouhlel, was not necessarily
an isolated case.
"It's a profile that we see out there," Juy said. "And then
at a certain moment different factors might collide, including
perhaps in the personal life, which means that a tipping point
is possible and the ground is laid for them to seek a 'remedy'
to settle their score ... by committing an atrocity."
(Editing by Pravin Char)