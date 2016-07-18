People walk past French flags flying at half-staff on the Promenade des Anglais as French police patrol before a minute of silence on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack along the Promenade des Anglais on Bastille Day that killed... REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS France's defence minister said on Monday that French air forces conducted further strikes overnight on Islamic State targets.

Speaking after national defence council meeting in the wake of last week's truck attack on the city of Nice, Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters the fight against Islamist militants bases was continuing.

Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, addressing reporters alongside Le Drian, said internal security was being boosted with a call-up of reservists in France that would put about 3,000 additional police on patrol over the summer period, at beaches and summer festival sites in particular.

There was however "no zero risk", he said, stressing that France had never before faced a terrorist threat of such a high level.

