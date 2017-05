U.S. President Barack Obama pauses while hosting a conversation on community policing and criminal justice at the White House in Washington July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Friday ordered flags at the White House and other U.S. government buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor victims of the attack in Nice, France, the White House said.

The attack on Thursday killed at least 84 people. Obama was expected to speak publicly about the attack at a White House event on Friday at 3:10 p.m. ET (1910 GMT).

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)