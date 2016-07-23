India finalises tax rates for goods and services
NEW DELHI India on Thursday finalised tax rates that will apply to different goods and services under a new sales tax which New Delhi aims to roll out from July 1.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday pledged support for Germany after gunmen went on a shooting rampage in a shopping mall in Munich.
"We don't yet know exactly what's happening there, but obviously our hearts go out to those who may have been injured," Obama said, before speaking at a White House meeting.
"We are going to pledge all the support they may need," he said.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
NEW DELHI India on Thursday finalised tax rates that will apply to different goods and services under a new sales tax which New Delhi aims to roll out from July 1.
NEW DELHI An metal footbridge over the Zuari river in Goa collapsed late on Thursday evening, killing several people who had gathered on the bridge after an alleged suicide attempt, local police said.