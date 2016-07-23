WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday pledged support for Germany after gunmen went on a shooting rampage in a shopping mall in Munich.

"We don't yet know exactly what's happening there, but obviously our hearts go out to those who may have been injured," Obama said, before speaking at a White House meeting.

"We are going to pledge all the support they may need," he said.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)