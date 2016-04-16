BERLIN, April 16 Two drivers for a private
company serving the European parliament have been found carrying
compact discs containing propaganda for Islamic State militants,
Germany's Der Spiegel magazine reported on Saturday.
Citing several unnamed sources, Der Spiegel said both
drivers - one in Brussels, one in Strasbourg - had been
dismissed and Belgian police were investigating.
The European parliament declined to comment because of
security considerations. Belgian police were not immediately
available for comment.
Given other indications that some drivers had criminal
backgrounds, Der Spiegel said the European parliament had
decided on Monday to no longer employ private personnel but only
drivers directly employed by the legislature, at an extra cost
of 3.7 million euros ($4.17 million).
The magazine said 65 drivers currently worked in Brussels
for the 751 European parliamentarians and 85 in Strasbourg, in
addition to 23 drivers employed by the parliament.
Belgium is on high alert after suicide bombers killed 32
people and injured scores of others in attacks in Brussels
airport and a metro train last month.
($1 = 0.8865 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Richard Balmforth)