BRATISLAVA, July 29 Europe faces a high risk of
more terror attacks because of unchecked migration that has made
it easier for attackers and weapons to illegally slip through EU
borders, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday.
Germany and France have both faced Islamist attacks in the
past month, and many have blamed German leader Angela Merkel's
open-door refugee policy after more than a million migrants came
into the EU last year, often fleeing war in Afghanistan, Syria
and Iraq. Most headed to Germany.
Although the number of assaults has increased since the
migration wave last summer, many of the attackers have been
home-grown radicals rather than immigrants.
Fico told a news conference there was an "absolute link
between migration and terrorism".
"It is clear that potential terrorists might have used
uncontrolled migration not only for passage but also to bring
weapons and explosives," he said. "Therefore the probability
there might be more individual terror attacks is very high
because there is potential for such attacks."
Slovakia has been one of the toughest critics of the
European Union's response to the migration crisis, opposing
quotas for asylum seekers and calling for beefed up borders.
It has promised to be an "honest broker" while holding the
bloc's rotating presidency for the rest of the year.
Fico said some security experts estimated there are around
300,000 migrants in Europe, the bulk of them in Germany, whose
backgrounds and intentions were unknown to security officials.
"Anyone could have crossed the borders during the huge
influx of illegal migrants. God knows what they had in their
backpacks beside food and clothes," Fico said.
(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jason Hovet;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)