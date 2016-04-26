(Corrects man's name from "Denive" to "Denevi")

MADRID, April 26 A Frenchman arrested in Spain for allegedy supplying the arms used by Islamist militant Amedy Coulibaly to kill four people at a kosher supermarket in Paris in January 2015 has been extradited to France, Spanish police said on Tuesday.

Antoine Denevi, a 27-year-old from Sainte Catherine in France, was arrested on April 12 on a European arrest warrant in Rincon de la Victoria on Spain's southern coast, where he had fled after the attack.

Police said in a statement that Denevi had been handed over to French authorities, who coordinated the arrest operation, at Madrid's Barajas airport on Tuesday from where he was flown to France.

When Denevi was arrested, a spokesman for Spain's High Court said that he denied selling arms to Coulibaly but was willing to be extradited to France.

Coulibaly was shot dead by police after attacking the supermarket on Jan. 9 armed with assault rifles, semi-automatic pistols and sticks of industrial dynamite. He had also killed a policewoman in a Paris suburb the day before.

His attacks followed those on the Charlie Hebdo newspaper when two other gunmen shot 12 people at and near its offices in Paris on Jan 7. (Reporting by Angus Berwick)