STOCKHOLM An unidentified assailant shot and wounded a man in a shopping mall in the Swedish city of Malmo on Tuesday, but police said the attack had nothing to do with recent Islamist militant violence elsewhere in Europe.

A Malmo police statement said the victim was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately known. Police said they had not identified a suspect or motive in the shooting and had made no arrests.

A police spokesperson later told regional daily Sydsvenska Dagbladet that the incident, in a mainly immigrant neighbourhood of Sweden's third largest city, was being investigated as a case of aggravated assault or attempted murder, and had no connection with Islamist militancy, he said.

Europe has been shaken by a series of violent attacks on civilians in Germany, France and Belgium over the past 18 months by men of Middle Eastern or Asian origin. Many of the attacks were claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

