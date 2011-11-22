SYDNEY Nov 22 European lenders are retreating from the $65 billion Australian syndicated loan market to free up funds as the euro zone debt crisis makes funding scarce and sends costs soaring, three sources with direct knowledge said.

European banks such as BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Banco Santander and BBVA, have offered loans for sale with National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia the primary buyers, the sources said. European banks control around a fifth of the Australian loan market.

The escalation of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis has strained European banks and hurt bond markets with margins blowing out to record highs, raising pressure on banks to free up funds. Australia is a preferred market to exit as banks need not take a haircut on exit.

"The banks are not distressed sellers. They are picking the price," one source said.

"Most of the loans are being quoted in the high 90 percent of par," another said. The sources declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The French lenders have put chunks of debt in private equity owned Healthscope Ltd and conglomerate Wesfarmers on the market sources said.

BNP Paribas is also accepting indicative bids for some loans such as the A$3.6 billion loan for the desalination plant in Victoria state, the sources said.

They added the banks were mainly selling project finance loans.

The moves follow Bank of Ireland's sale of its A$300 million project finance portfolio in Australia to Commonwealth Bank of Australia earlier this month.

Sources said so far there has been little impact on customers but a sustained sell off could cut the supply of credit to syndicated loan market and raise borrowing costs for corporates.

Officials at BNP Paribas and Societe Generale could not be reached for comment immediately. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Additional reporting by Sharon Klyne; Editing by Lincoln Feast)