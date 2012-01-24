* Talks with European Banking Authority coming within days

* Erste, Raiffeisen could benefit from change in approach

* Austrian regulators soften previous line (Adds Raiffeisen comment in paragraph 10)

VIENNA, Jan 24 Austria's financial watchdog softened its line on Tuesday and said lenders should be able to count non-voting capital raised from private investors during the 2008/09 financial crisis as core capital under European rules.

The co-heads of Austria's Financial Market Authority told reporters that talks with the European Banking Authority -- which has final say -- would settle the matter.

If European regulators agree, it could help lenders such as Erste Group Bank and the Raiffeisen group that so far could count so-called participation capital only from the state, not private investors, as core capital.

Austrian supervisors had taken a tougher line on this only a month ago despite domestic political pressure.

FMA officials on Tuesday showed more willingness to go to bat for local lenders, which like major European counterparts need to have core tier one capital equal to 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by the middle of this year.

"On this point we have always had the view it makes sense to include this (private participation capital) in the overall calculation," FMA co-head Helmut Ettl said, noting this had come up during debate over European bank stress test standards.

"In the days ahead there will be more talks, also at the EBA level, over a few disputed capital instruments that are under discussion. These are borderline cases that are being re-evaluated," he said.

The EBA board could decide on this in two to three weeks, he said.

Ettl made clear that the FMA wanted only private capital raised alongside state aid to count as core capital.

Raiffeisen got 1.75 billion euros ($2.28 billion) in state participation capital and 750 million in private capital as the crisis erupted. A spokesman said 500 million euros of this could count as core capital if the guidelines change.

Erste Group raised 1.2 billion euros in state capital and 540 million from private investors.

By EBA's calculations the Raiffeisen group has a capital shortfall of 2.1 billion euros to make up by the end of June, while Erste is supposed to close a 743 million euro gap.

Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG, which has been allowed to drop out of the EBA recapitalisation exercise given its sweeping restructuring campaign, got 1 billion in state capital and 500 million from private investors at the time.

Ettl and his counterpart Kurt Pribil said it was unclear at this stage if and when European bank stress tests would be repeated, saying lessons from the most recent round of tests last year were still under review. ($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)